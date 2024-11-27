Arizona Man Arrested After Threatening To Kill President-Elect Trump In Posted Videos

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:00 PM – Wednesday, November 27, 2024

A mentally ill Arizona man with previous felony charges has been arrested after threatening to kill President-elect Donald Trump.

According to court documents, Manuel Tamayo-Torres has been accused of threatening to kill Trump, as shown in a number of concerning videos posted online.

His mugshot and age has not yet been released to the press by the authorities. Additionally, some sources say that he was arrested in Southern California, while other sources allege that he was arrested in Arizona, where he resides.

Police stated that Tamayo-Torres posted videos on a “near-daily basis” accusing Trump and members of the president-elect’s family of kidnapping and sex-trafficking his children. It is unclear if the arrested man even has children.

A recently posted video was shared on November 21st, where he declared that Trump’s “whole family is going to die,” according to the charging documents.

Reports stated that the court documents did not directly identify Trump, only referring to him as “Individual 1.” However, court documents identify “Individual 1” as a public figure, “former” president, and the current president-elect.

Court documents note that last Thursday, Tamayo-Torres said in a video posted on Facebook, “[Individual 1] you’re gonna die, [Individual 1], your son’s gonna die. Your whole family is going to die, [Individual 1]. This is reality now for you. This is the only reality you have in your future, [Individual 1], dying.”

Tamayo-Torres also threatened to shoot Trump in another video and held up “what appears to be a white AR 15-style rifle with a 30-round magazine inserted into it.”

“You’re Caucasian nothing,” he continued in the video. “You’ll earn nothing. Aryan money, that’s all you have. You’re a low-life scum. I’ll spit in your f—–g face motherf—er, and if they give me a chance, I’m going to f—–g bury you myself.”

Previously, on August 23rd, Tamayo-Torres posted yet another video, but this time, from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The same location where Trump was holding an afternoon rally. During the rally, Trump announced that he will form an independent commission to investigate assassination attempts.

He was charged with one count of making threats against the incoming president-elect and four counts of making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

Back in 2003, Tamayo-Torres was found guilty of felony assault and given a five-year sentence in a California state prison. According to the court documents, his ex-wife served him with an order of protection last year.

