Trump Taps Former Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg To Serve As Special Envoy To Russia And Ukraine

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, National Security Advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, speaks during a press briefing at the White House on September 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:16 PM – Wednesday, November 27, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has announced that retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg will serve as his special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, a key position as the ongoing conflict continues to escalate.

“I am very pleased to nominate General Keith Kellogg to serve as Assistant to the President and Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia. Keith has led a distinguished Military and Business career, including serving in highly sensitive National Security roles in my first Administration. He was with me right from the beginning! Together, we will secure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, and Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Kellogg, who previously served as Trump’s chief of staff and executive secretary to the National Security Council, released a policy paper regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, arguing that the United States should only provide military aid to Ukraine on the condition that they enter into official diplomatic peace talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in July 2023 that Ukraine would never consider a peaceful agreement in its conflict with Russia as long as Moscow controls Crimea.

“We cannot imagine Ukraine without Crimea. And while Crimea is under the Russian occupation, it means only one thing: War is not over yet,” Zelenskyy, 45, said in a CNN interview.

Kellogg further explained how he sees the situation.

“Ukraine would not be asked to relinquish the goal of regaining all its territory, but it would agree to use diplomacy, not force, with the understanding that this would require a future diplomatic breakthrough, which probably will not occur before Putin leaves office,” Kellogg wrote, along with co-author Fred Fleitz.

Kellogg’s proposal also notes that the United States would increase support for Ukraine if Moscow refuses to engage in peace talks. However, if Ukraine refuses, the nation would most likely have certain “privileges” revoked, especially in terms of Western weaponry, according to analysts.

Trump was asked whether he supports Kellogg’s policy position, responding: “I’m the only one who can get the war stopped. It should have never started in the first place.”

President-elect Trump has historically criticized the consistent flow of American military aid and funds sent to Ukraine during their fight, preferring for both sides to negotiate rather than continuing warfare.

“As of September 30, 2024, the U.S. Ukraine response funding totals nearly $183 billion, with $130.1 billion obligated and $86.7 billion disbursed,” according to the Ukraine Oversight Committee.

Meanwhile, the 47th president-elect had more words to say regarding the Ukraine-Russia war.

“Every time Zelenskyy comes to the United States, he walks away with $100 billion. I think he’s the greatest salesman on Earth. But we’re stuck in that war – unless I’m president. I’ll get it done. I’ll get it negotiated,” Trump declared.

Additionally, Trump’s trusted advisors, Vice President-elect JD Vance, and his pick for Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have also been outspoken critics of American taxpayer money being funneled into Ukraine’s war efforts.

“I know what Donald Trump was thinking while he was having that meeting. He was thinking, I want to turn this guy over and hold him by his legs and shake all the money out of his pockets and hope it adds up to $208 billion … That’s what the Democrats gave him, and we need to bring that money home,” Kennedy stated, referencing the funding Kiev has received since the beginning of the war,” Kennedy stated.

“I think it’s important if we’re ever going to end the war in Ukraine, fundamentally, at some level, we’re going to have to engage in some sort of negotiation between Ukraine, and between Russia, between our NATIO allies in Europe,” Vance added. “There is frankly no good reason that aid from the U.S. should be needed. Europe is made up of many great nations with productive economies.”

