GOP Officials Credit Trump Election Win And Israeli Military Strength For Hezbollah Ceasefire, Biden Nat’l Security Advisor Pushes Back

US President Donald Trump dances at the end of a rally at Carson City Airport in Carson City, Nevada on October 18, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:17 PM – Wednesday, November 27, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump’s national security advisor, Mike Waltz, credited Trump’s 2024 election win for the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah, which took effect on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“Everyone is coming to the table because of President Trump,” Waltz (R-Fla.) wrote in an X post.

“His resounding victory sent a clear message to the rest of the world that chaos won’t be tolerated. I’m glad to see concrete steps towards deescalation in the Middle East. But let’s be clear: The Iran Regime is the root cause of the chaos & terror that has been unleashed across the region. We will not tolerate the status quo of their support for terrorism,” he continued.

Richard Goldberg, one of Trump’s former National Security Council officials, similarly praised the incoming 47th president for impacting the negotiations.

“There’s zero doubt that Iran is pulling back to regroup ahead of Trump coming into office,” he stated. “It’s a combination of Israeli military success and Trump’s election–the ayatollah has no clothes and he knows we know.”

However, President Biden’s White House national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, argued that Trump’s team was attempting to take credit for what he claimed was Biden’s doing. Sullivan also noted that he has been in constant contact with the incoming GOP administration regarding the ceasefire deal.

“I would just point out that you KNOW you’ve done a really good thing when other people take credit for it,” Sullivan said snidely on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden spoke on the ceasefire deal and pushed for peace talks in the Israel-Hamas war while reading off of a teleprompter.

“Today’s announcement is a critical step … and so I applaud the courageous decision made by the leaders of Lebanon and Israel to end the violence,” Biden stated. “It reminds us that peace is possible. Say that again, peace is possible.”

“Over the coming days, the United States will make another push with Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and others to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza so the hostages be released and the end of the war without Hamas in power, that becomes possible,” Biden continued.

“Just as the Lebanese people deserve a future of security and prosperity, so do the people of Gaza. They too deserve an end to the fighting and displacement. The people of Gaza have been through hell, their world’s absolutely shattered,” he added.

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah prevents the terrorist organization from carrying out any further attacks against Israel “by land, air, or sea.”

The ceasefire agreement also empowers the Lebanese government to ensure Hezbollah is unable to retool by working with the international community to “dismantle unauthorized sites and infrastructure, above and below ground, confiscate unauthorized weapons, and prevent the presence of unauthorized armed groups.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!