Loudermilk Pushes Release Of J6 Footage But With Caution

OAN’s John Hines
1:15 PM – Thursday, December 7, 2023

In an exclusive interview, the chairman of the GOP controlled congressional panel investigating January 6th representative Barry Loudermilk talks about the process he is following to release the video footage from that day. One America’s John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.

Share this post!