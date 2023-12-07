House Rules Cmte To Consider Formalizing Biden Impeachment Inquiry

OAN’s Frank Lara-Risco
12:32 PM – Thursday, December 7, 2023
The Rules Committee has announced its plans to vote on formalizing the impeachment inquiry against President Biden.
In a statement on Thursday, the panel said it will be meeting next Tuesday on directing certain committees to continue their investigation into whether there are sufficient grounds to impeach Biden.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) recently said he believes that Republicans will have the votes to formalize the inquiry.
Biden is facing mounting congressional scrutiny over his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings, which he denies being involved in.
Formalizing the inquiry would give House Committees greater authority to issue and enforce subpoena’s among other privileges.
