Pakistan: Man’s Half-Eaten Body Found At Zoo, Tiger Spotted With Shoe In Mouth

This picture taken on December 6, 2023 shows a covered dead body of a man who was mauled to death by tigers in a zoo in Bahawalpur district, in the eastern province of Punjab.

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:14 PM – Thursday, December 7, 2023

A man in Pakistan has been found dead after a zoo staffer spotted his half-eaten body, along with a tiger who had a crushed shoe in its mouth.

On Wednesday, Zaheer Anwar, a government official, reported that a man’s half-eaten body was found in a den at Bahawalpur’s Sherbagh Zoo, which is located in the Punjab province.

“When they cleaned the zoo and the dens, they found the (animal) holding a shoe in its mouth,” Anwar said. “The staff got suspicious and then they found a body inside the den.”

According to the government official, they believe that the victim may have leaped into the big cat’s den.

“Our assessment so far is that this appears to be a lunatic, because a sensible person would not jump into the den,” Anwar said. “You can see that the den is secured. There are stairs behind the den, maybe he jumped from there.”

One rescue worker, who goes by Zafarullah, spoke with reporters and said that the victim’s legs looked like they were “heavily mauled.”

“It is yet not known who he is and how he got there. It is being investigated. The body looked several hours old,” Zafarullah said.

The incident is currently being investigated.

