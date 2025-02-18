Judge Denies Temporary Restraining Order Against Musk And DOGE

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
5:27 PM – Tuesday, February 18, 2025
BREAKING: U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has denied a request for a temporary restraining order that would have blocked Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing systems at several federal agencies. The ruling comes after 14 Democrat-led states sued, arguing DOGE’s actions are unconstitutional, while supporters claim it is crucial for eliminating inefficiency and fraud in the federal government. Political strategist Diana London joins Alicia Summers to discuss this deep-state battle, as attorneys general appear to be working to protect the federal bureaucracy. With DOGE reportedly saving $55 billion in taxpayer money so far—aiming for $2 trillion in the next 500 days—critics like Senator John Fetterman argue it’s causing chaos, while supporters accuse Democrats of hypocrisy.