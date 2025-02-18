Trump Nominates Attorney Ed Martin As Top D.C. Federal Prosecutor

Ed Martin, president of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, a conservative political organization based in St. Louis, MO, speaks during a news conference outside the Republican National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill, on November 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:10 PM – Tuesday, February 18, 2025

President Donald Trump announced that he is nominating attorney Ed Martin, who previously advocated for January 6th defendants, to serve as a permanent U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia (D.C.).

On Monday, Trump announced that Martin, who defended January 6th demonstrators and Elon Musk’s efforts within the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), to lead the office.

Martin had also recently announced that he would be investigating former Special Counsel Jack Smith and a legal firm, Covington & Burling, that provided pro bono legal services to the former special counsel — NBC News reported.

“Save your receipts, Smith and Covington,” Martin posted from his official X account on Friday. “We’ll be in touch soon. #NoOneIsAboveTheLaw.”

Trump explained why Martin was his preferred choice for the position.

“Since Inauguration Day, Ed has been doing a great job as Interim U.S. Attorney, fighting tirelessly to restore Law and Order, and make our Nation’s Capital Safe and Beautiful Again. He will get the job done,” Trump said.

“Congratulations Ed!” he added.

Martin began serving on an interim basis immediately after Trump’s inauguration. He has also overseen the dismissal of several cases since taking over the office on January 6th, after Trump pardoned and commuted the prisoners.

The nominee had filed a motion to remove all remaining conditions imposed on multiple defendants receiving commutations — including restrictions prohibiting certain individuals from entering Washington, D.C., or the United States Capitol building.

“If a judge decided that Jim Biden, General Mark Milley, or another individual were forbidden to visit America’s capital – even after receiving a last-minute, preemptive pardon from the former President – I believe most Americans would object,” Martin said in a statement released at the time. “The individuals referenced in our motion have had their sentences commuted – period, end of sentence.”

Martin has confidently vowed to “pursue any and all legal action against anyone who impedes” DOGE’s efforts, as it seeks to slash unnecessary government spending, fraud, and waste. So far, the DOGE organization has saved the federal government at least $55 billion, according to estimates.

Martin also penned a letter on the subject shortly after being appointed, where he promised to hold said individuals accountable.

“I recognize that some of the staff at DOGE have been targeted publicly,” Martin wrote to Musk in a letter, which Martin posted to his X account Monday. “At this time, I ask that you utilize me and my staff to assist in protecting the DOGE work and the DOGE workers. Any threats, confrontations or other actions in any way that impact their work may break numerous laws.”

