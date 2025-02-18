Whoopi Goldberg States She Can’t Even Have A Conversation With Trump Supporters

Whoopi Goldberg attends the AMI – Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:55 PM – Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Whoopi Goldberg recently stated that she can’t even talk to Donald Trump supporters during a Monday segment on “The View.”

Advertisement

“I think this is beyond Democrats and Republicans,” Goldberg stated on Monday. “It’s hard to talk to people who support people who think you don’t matter in the country. When you support THAT person,” clearly referencing President Donald Trump, who she refuses to refer to by name.

“When we find the stuff that we agree on, that’s what we do. When we find the stuff that is disagreeable to the majority, now, I didn’t find anything of interest for me in Project 2025. I didn’t feel like this is geared to us as a nation, I felt it was geared to very specific folks and that bothered the poo out of me,” she continued.

Goldberg’s comments came after co-host Farah Griffin stated that Democrats need to speak with Trump supporters if they plan on persuading people, which is where Goldberg interjected, implying that supporters of President Donald Trump believe that certain groups “don’t matter.”

Despite Goldberg’s assertion, President Trump was able to double his share of Black voters compared to the 2020 election results. Trump was also able to gain ground among Latino voters, grabbing nearly half of the share of votes from Latino men.

The 47th president was also able to garner the popular vote, which is a feat that has not been completed by any Republican candidate in 20 years.

Another co-host on the show, Ana Navarro, stated that the Democrats need to form “alliances” to come together and show President Trump that “we’re mad as hell and we’re not going to take it anymore.”

Navarro cited President Trump’s policies of dismantling DEI policies, mass deportations, and his stance on Palestine as different left-leaning groups that need to unify in opposition, while failing to mention that President Trump’s approval rating is at an all time high.

Recent CBS News polling data showed that 70% of respondents believe that President Trump is keeping his campaign promises, while 53% approve of his presidency thus far.

Goldberg’s far-left show reveals a disconnect between elite leftists and everyday Americans, the majority of which want to see a complete change from the previous Biden administration which exacerbated inflation, allowed millions of illegal aliens to flood into the Southern border, and fanned the flames of Russia-Ukraine war.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!