U.S. Senate Advances Trump’s FBI Nominee Kash Patel Before Anticipated Confirmation

Kash Patel, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

4:30 PM – Tuesday, February 18, 2025

The nomination of Kash Patel to lead the FBI was advanced by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, placing him in a position to lead arguably the most important law enforcement agency in the country — one that has been accused of corruption throughout the Biden administration.

Advertisement

Later this week, Patel, who Democrats say is Trump’s most “controversial” nominee, will face a final confirmation vote after the Senate voted 48-45 along party lines.

As a former intelligence and defense department official during Trump’s first term, Patel has advocated for a drastic overhaul of the FBI, promising to increase its involvement in combating violent crime and illegal immigration — two issues that are crucial to Trump’s agenda.

He has also vowed to put a stop to the major drug trafficking operations that have allowed the flow of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs into the U.S.

Patel has been one of the most outspoken opponents of “lawfare” FBI investigations of Trump on a variety of topics, including allegations of rigging the 2020 election, the alleged retention of confidential documents at his Florida club, and the now-debunked “Russian collusion” theory floated by Democrats during the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, despite his past experience in the DOJ, and the fact that he was given an award by the Obama administration for his excellent work in investigating, prosecuting, and convicting terrorists — Democrats have still deemed him “unfit” to lead the FBI.

Last week, a Senate panel voted 12-10 to send his nomination to the full Senate.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!