DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Announces New Transnational Multi-Million Dollar Ad Campaign Targeting Illegal Aliens

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks at the Calvin Coolidge Foundation conference at the Library of Congress on February 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Gabriella Sable

5:35 PM – Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem launched on X, a new transnational multi-million dollar ad campaign advising illegal aliens to self-deport or be deported.

“This serves as a strong warning to criminal illegal aliens to not come to America. If they do, they will be hunted down and deported,” Noem said.

In the announcement video, Noem says she is delivering a message from President Donald Trump to those considering crossing the border illegally.

“I am delivering a message from President Donald Trump to the world. If you are considering entering America illegally don’t even think about it,” Noem stated. “Let me be clear if you come to our country and you break our laws we will hunt you down. Criminals are not welcome in the United States.”

Noem subtly referenced former President Joe Biden’s weak border policies for the increase in illegal immigration.

“For too long, weak leadership has left our borders wide open, flooding our communities with drugs, human trafficking, and violent criminals,” argued Noem.

Under the Biden administration, an estimated 2.4 million immigrants crossed the U.S. borders annually between 2021 and 2024, totaling over eight million. This unprecedented influx surpassed the historic migration boom of the Ellis Island era.

One example of these violent criminals is Jose Ibarra who killed Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, on February 22, 2024, while she was jogging on the University of Georgia campus. The suspect was a Venezuelan illegal migrant who was granted parole into the United States due to a lack of detention capacity under the Biden administration.

Noem added that President Trump is now protecting Americans by stopping the flow of illegal aliens over the borders and deporting those who are already here illegally.

“While those days are over under President Trump, we are defending American families and restoring their safety,” Noem proclaimed. “If you try to enter illegally, you will be caught. You will be removed and you will never return. Follow the law and you’ll find opportunity. If you break it, you’ll find consequences. Strong borders mean a stronger America.”

Trump’s Border Czar reaffirmed this on Monday via X, stating that U.S. Border Patrol encountered only 229 migrants crossing the southern border— a sharp decline from the peak of over 11,000 per day under Biden.

In another post on X Homan says that, “Interior arrests by ICE have increased more than 137% under President Trump.”

