Rapper A$AP Rocky Found ‘Not Guilty’ In Assault Trial 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:50 PM – Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Rapper A$AP Rocky has been found not guilty after an almost four-week trial in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, Rocky, who is married to singer and businesswoman Rihanna, was found not guilty after the case came down to its jury decision on Friday.

Following the verdict, the rapped began jumping up and down witj joy, declaring: “Thank y’all for saving my life!”

He was facing up to 24 years in prison if he would have been convicted. Prior to the possibility of him serving 24 years, the rapper turned down a plea deal of 180 days in jail.

“Yes, he was offered a plea deal but is not interested because he is actually innocent,” his lawyer, Joe Tacopia, said at the time.

In 2022, the star was charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, stemming from a 2021 fight with his former friend A$AP Relli, who testified that Rocky confronted him outside a Hollywood parking garage and shot him during the confrontation.

Nevertheless, Rocky adamantly denied the allegations.

On Friday, the defense stated during closing arguments that Relli “lied to you about so many crucial things.”

While on the witness stand, Relli had told the jury that his knuckles were grazed by a bullet allegedly fired by Rocky. However, a weapon was never recovered by authorities, which became the focus point during the trial.

Investigators also found no physical evidence of a shooting as well — when they searched the scene of the alleged crime.

Nonetheless, days later, Relli reportedly presented shell casings to the police, which he claimed that he found at the scene of the crime.

Soon after, Rocky’s legal team accused Relli of extortion and they argued that the weapon their client was holding during the altercation was a “prop gun” — which he carried around for security reasons.

