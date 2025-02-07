Jobs Miss, Wages Rise—USAID Waste & Corruption Under Fire

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
3:30 PM – Friday, February 7, 2025
The latest jobs report shows the U.S. added 143,000 jobs in January – fewer than expected – while wages rose 4.1% from last year, outpacing predictions. The unemployment rate dropped to 4%, and revised data revealed 100,000 more jobs were created in November and December than initially reported. Health care, retail, and government saw job gains, but mining and manufacturing struggled. With the Federal Reserve holding off on rate cuts, concerns over inflation and hiring remain. Meanwhile, revelations of alleged waste and corruption at USAID are fueling debate over government spending at a time when many Americans are working multiple jobs just to make ends meet. Joining Alicia Summers to discuss the economic impact is David Stryzewski, CEO of Sound Planning Group.