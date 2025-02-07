Netanyahu Gifts Trump A ‘Golden Pager’ Art Piece, Commemorating Hezbollah Operation

US President Donald Trump (R) meets with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:18 PM – Friday, February 7, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gifted President Donald Trump a “golden pager” art piece this week, in reference to Israel’s retaliatory attack on Lebanon’s Hezbollah terrorist group last year.

Advertisement

Netanyahu gifted Trump the unique piece, framed in a wooden casing — which has been circulating in photos on social media for the past two days.

The bottom of the plaque reads: “To President Donald J. Trump, Our greatest friend and greatest ally. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”

Trump later responded to the gift as well, expressing: “that was a great operation.”

The operation took place in Lebanon last September, and it targeted anti-Israel Hezbollah terrorists who were working in tandem with Hamas.

The attack was carried out through pager devices that Hezbollah members had purchased from a distributor. However, what the terrorists didn’t realize, is that Israel had already worked out a plan with the distributor — planting mini explosive devices inside and simultaneously killing at least 37 individuals and injuring hundreds, after the pagers suddenly “exploded.”

Hezbollah later responded to the attack, stating: “We hold the Israeli enemy fully responsible for this criminal aggression, which also targeted civilians and led to the deaths of a number of martyrs and the injury of a large number with various wounds.”

Netanyahu’s office stated that the golden pager “symbolizes the Prime Minister’s decision that led to a turnaround in the war and the starting point for breaking the spirit” of Hezbollah. “This strategic operation expresses the power, technological superiority and cunning of the State of Israel against its enemies.”

Israel’s attack on Hezbollah followed after the terrorist group began launching missiles into Israel after Hamas’ October 7th, 2023, attack against the Jewish State — resulting in the death of nearly 1,200, along with 251 taken hostage into Gaza.

The recent meeting with Netanyahu also saw Trump float the idea of the United States taking over the Gaza Strip.

“We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings — level it out and create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area,” Trump stated.

“Look, the Gaza thing has not worked. It’s never worked. And I feel very differently about Gaza than a lot of people. I think they should get a good, fresh, beautiful piece of land, and we get some people to put up the money to build it and make it nice and make it habitable and enjoyable,” Trump continued, adding that “I think they’d love to leave Gaza if they had an option.”

Critics have argued that Trump’s latest proposal amounts to “ethnic cleansing,” as it involves the displacement of around two million Palestinians. However, Trump has consistently stated that the move would only be temporary, and that it is necessary to level and rebuild the devastated region.

Nevertheless, some skeptics also argue that Trump’s plan contradicts the “America First” agenda he campaigned on, which prioritizes withdrawing from foreign entanglements in order to focus resources on domestic needs — as the U.S. sits on $36 trillion in national debt.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!