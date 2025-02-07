Report: Casey DeSantis Considering Running For Florida’s Gubernatorial Position After Husband’s Term Ends

Casey DeSantis, the wife of Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaks at a campaign event at The Grass Wagon on January 13, 2024 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:34 PM – Friday, February 7, 2025

GOP Florida Governor Ron Desantis’ wife, Casey DeSantis, is reportedly considering running to succeed her significant other, in the hopes of becoming the Sunshine State’s governor in 2026 — according to report by the New York Post.

“This has always been in the plans. She’s as ambitious as he is,” according to sources close to Casey. “They’ve always seen themselves as a new emerging political power couple. She is considering a run and is talking to a lot of different people about the possibilities. She wants it very much.”

NBC News reported that the idea of the Florida first lady becoming the state’s first female governor was openly discussed at a gathering last week in Palm Beach County.

Casey, a former news anchor in Jacksonville and an ex-host on the Golf Channel, has received more recognition as a public figure during her governor husband’s multiple political campaigns.

Meanwhile, other potential candidates for the gubernatorial position include Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), a close ally of President Trump, as well as current state Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson — who has frequently been at odds with the current governor.

Governor DeSantis says that he sees his wife’s potential candidacy “as his best opportunity to set the future leaderships for the state and prevent a Simpson or Donalds governorship,” another source familiar with the matter told NBC.

When Ron DeSantis became governor in 2019, Casey became Florida’s youngest-ever first lady in history at the age of 38.

