Inflation Eases As Tariff Tensions Rise

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
2:44 PM – Wednesday, March 11, 2025
Good news today as inflation eased, with February’s CPI coming in at 2.8% year-over-year, down from 3% in January. While the market opened positively, Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods rattled things after they imposed a 25% tariff on about $30 billion in U.S. exports. The concern has been that tariffs could drive inflation higher, but so far, it’s not the case. David Stryzewski, CEO of Sound Planning Group, joins Alicia Summers to discuss whether policies like tax cuts, deregulation, and energy dominance can offset any temporary price hikes caused by tariffs as President Trump’s long-term strategy for prosperity unfolds. Meanwhile, Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are set to take effect on April 2nd, aimed at bringing jobs and fair trade deals back to the U.S.