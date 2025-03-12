Secretary Of State Marco Rubio On Mahmoud Khalil Case: ‘This Isn’t About Free Speech’

Hundreds turn out outside of a New York court to protest the arrest and detention of Mahmoud Khalil, a green card holder and recent Columbia graduate who played a role in pro-Palestinian protests at the university on March 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

72nd Secretary of State Marco Rubio doubled down on the detention and anticipated deportation of Columbia University’s anti-Israel protest organizer, Mahmoud Khalil, while critics have claimed that the move violates the First Amendment.

Rubio made the remarks to reporters on Wednesday at Shannon Airport in Ireland, assuring that the issue is “not about free speech.”

The statements come after Rubio had been on his way to the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Canada –following negotiations on the Ukraine war in Saudi Arabia.

A federal judge in Manhattan will hear arguments from Khalil’s lawyers on Wednesday morning. They will challenge the Trump administration’s revocation of his green card.

“When you come to the United States as a visitor, which is what a visa is – which is how this individual entered this country, on a visitor’s visa – as a visitor, we can deny you that visa,” Rubio said. “When you tell us when you apply, ‘Hi, I’m trying to get into the United States on a student visa. I am a big supporter of Hamas, a murderous, barbaric group that kidnaps children, that rapes teenage girls, that takes hostages, that allows them to die in captivity, that returns more bodies than live hostages,’ if you tell us that you are in favor of a group like this and if you tell us when you apply for your visa, ‘and by the way, I intend to come to your country as a student and rile up all kinds of anti-Jewish student, anti-Semitic activities, I intend to shut down your universities,’ if you told us all these things when you applied for your visa, we would deny your visa. I’d hope we would.” “If you actually end up doing that once you’re in this country on such a visa, we will revoke it, and if you end up having a green card, not citizenship, but a green card as a result of that visa while you’re here doing those activities, we’re going to kick you out. It’s as simple as that. This is not about free speech,” Rubio said. “This is about people who do not have a right to be in the United States to begin with. No one has a right to a student visa. No one has a right to a green card by the way.” “So when you apply for a student visa or any visa to enter the United States, we have a right to deny you for virtually any reason, but I think being a supporter of Hamas and coming into our universities and turning them upside down, being complicit in what are clearly crimes, vandalization, complicit in shutting down institutions,” Rubio added. “There are kids at these schools that can’t go to class. You pay all this money to these high-priced schools that are supposed to be of great esteem, and you can’t even go to class. You’re afraid to go to class because there are lunatics running around with covers on their faces screaming terrifying things. If you told us that’s what you intended to do when you came to America, we would have never let you in. And if you do it once you get in, we’re going to revoke it and kick you out.”

Khalil was arrested by federal immigration authorities at his university-owned apartment in New York on Saturday. He was later transported to a detention center in Louisiana.

The detained arrestee was a student organizer of last year’s media-frenzied anti-Israel protests — with many protesters wearing keffiyehs, a headscarf worn by Palestinians, and other Islamic garb.

On Wednesday, Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) also chimed in to the conversation to explain to Khalil’s supporters that their frustration with the law is not much of a concern to the new administration.

“American citizens are protected by the First Amendment. Mahmoud Khalil is not a citizen. He is a guest in this country, and he has no right to actively undermine America or spread hate and violence here. The Trump administration rightly arrested Mahmoud and is planning to deport him. Democrats are outraged by this decision, but they are showing EXACTLY who they stand with,” Cruz asserted.

Khalil was reportedly “born in Syria to Palestinian parents” and he was granted a student visa to enter the U.S. in order to attend Columbia University in 2022.

He has since obtained a green card and is married to a U.S. citizen who is allegedly eight months pregnant.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman of the Southern District of New York temporarily blocked Khalil’s deportation, as the case continues to play out.

Khalil’s attorneys argued that his Constitutional rights of free speech and due process under the First and Fifth amendments were violated, and they filed a motion to challenge the validity of his detainment. They are pushing for Khalil to be returned to New York, as Trump administration lawyers say they intend to file a motion to dismiss or transfer the case out of the Southern District of New York by Wednesday night.

According to Fox News, Khalil may be investigated as a possible national security threat. State Department officials say Khalil’s motives in the United States would have “potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also stated on Tuesday that the Immigration and Nationality Act allows the secretary of state to revoke a green card or visa that is considered “adversarial to the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States of America,” and that Khalil “took advantage” of the privilege of coming to the U.S. to study at one of America’s finest institutions “by siding with terrorists, Hamas terrorists, who have killed innocent men, women and children.”

During Trump’s address on Tuesday, where he supported Tesla and Elon Musk by announcing that he would be purchasing a new Tesla for his staffers to use at the White House, he vowed that Khalil’s detention would be the first of many related to anti-Semitic college campus chaos.

“I think we ought to get them all out of the country. They’re troublemakers. They’re agitators. They don’t love our country. We ought to get him the hell out,” Trump said Tuesday. “I heard his statements, too. There were plenty bad. And I think we ought to get him the hell out of the country … I watched him, I watched tapes, specifically, I watched tapes…> You can have him, okay? You can have him, and you can have the rest of them.” “Let them go to school, let them learn. Columbia used to be a good school. Now it’s been overrun because of bad leadership. That’s what happens. Happens to countries, it happens to the universities, and it happens to companies,” Trump said.

