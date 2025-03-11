Trump Unveils Plan To Buy New Tesla Vehicle For Staffers, Supporting Musk Following Ongoing Attacks On His Companies

President Donald Trump and White House Senior Advisor, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk deliver remarks next to a Tesla Model S on the South Lawn of the White House on March 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:55 PM – Tuesday, March 11, 2025

President Donald Trump has revealed that he would be purchasing a new Tesla vehicle in support of the company’s CEO, Elon Musk — a notable member of his administration who has been continuously attacked in the media and through his companies.

On Tuesday, the president spoke with reporters outside the White House, explaining that he is going to purchase a new Tesla since “[Elon Musk] has devoted his energy and his life to doing this, and I think he has been treated unfairly.”

Just a few hours after his remarks, the president was joined by Musk and his son with multiple Teslas to choose from, including the Cybertruck model — all parked outside the White House.

“I just want people to know that you can’t be penalized for being a patriot,” Trump told reporters during a photo op with the cars and Musk. “People should be going wild, and they love the product.”

The president took a seat in one of the automobiles and publicly announced that he was going to buy one, in order to park it at the White House for his staffers to utilize.

“I’m going to let people at the place use it, and they are all excited that I’m not allowed to use it,” Trump said, referencing how he will allow his staffers to take advantage of the new car.

Musk went on to thank the president and every customer of Tesla immensely.

“This means a lot, and also thank everyone out there who is supporting Tesla,” Musk said.

This comes as Musk’s political involvement in the Trump administration has prompted pushback and ongoing attacks from critics who have held demonstrations and, in some cases, vandalized Tesla vehicles, charging stations, and dealerships. Some left-wing customers of Tesla have even sold off their cars in order to protest the GOP.

Singer Sheryl Crow, who had music chart success in the 1990s and early 2000s, said last month that she was selling her Tesla and donating the proceeds to NPR, an anti-Trump left-wing federally-funded outlet, in protest against Musk.

The Associated Press also reported last Thursday that a Tesla dealership outside Portland, Oregon, was hit with gunfire, resulting in many cars becoming damaged and windows breaking.

Additionally, according to the Statesman-Journal, a man was recently detained after throwing Molotov cocktails at a Tesla showroom in Salem, Oregon.

“On Friday, Tesla wrapped up a seventh straight week of losses, its longest losing streak since debuting on the Nasdaq in 2010. The stock has fallen every week since CEO Elon Musk went to Washington, D.C., to take on a major role in the second Trump White House,” CNBC reported on March 10th.

Some Tesla vehicles have also been vandalized throughout the U.S. by angry Democrats and other left-wingers. Additionally, some Tesla owners have decided to put bumper stickers on their Teslas displaying messages like: “I bought it before Elon went nuts.”

On Tuesday, Musk revealed that Monday’s “massive cyberattack” targeting X, his acquired social media platform, had originated in the “Ukraine area.” The cyberattack left Musk’s social media platform experiencing multiple outages throughout the day. Tens of thousands of X users reported major disruptions to the platform.

