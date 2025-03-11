Texas: Over 600 Illegal Aliens Arrested In Houston ICE Raid

An ICE agent monitors hundreds of asylum seekers being processed upon entering the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building on June 6, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

4:01 PM – Tuesday, March 11, 2025

A week-long immigration raid in the Houston, Texas, area resulted in the arrest of 646 illegal aliens — including 543 convicted or charged aliens and seven documented gang members.

Additionally, at least 34 convicted sex offenders have now been detained.

The raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), along with federal, state, and local authorities, carried out the operation between February 23rd and March 2nd in the Houston area — increasing national security safety and border security.

The operation included the arrest of 543 illegal aliens who had been charged with or convicted of criminal offenses while in the U.S. illegally. Agents also served 71 criminal arrest warrants.

Of the illegals arrested, 140 were charged or convicted of a violent offense or aggravated felony, which includes domestic violence, aggravated assault, or homicide.

Thirty-four more criminal aliens have also now been charged or convicted of a sex offense or a child sex offense, such as aggravated sexual assault of a minor, rape, or possession of child pornography.

Ninety-three illegal aliens had been charged or convicted of driving under the influence — putting the lives of American citizens in danger.

ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Houston Special Agent in charge Chad Plantz applauded the operations.

“In just one week working alongside our counterparts from federal, state and local law enforcement, ICE HSI special agents successfully executed 71 criminal arrest warrants and made 554 administrative arrests that included illegally present human smugglers, gang members, human traffickers, child sex offenders, drug traffickers and weapons traffickers,” Plantz said. “These collective efforts have made our local communities significantly safer and strengthened our national security and border security.”

Along with ICE, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and other agencies played a major part in the operations.

