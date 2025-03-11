Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins Says Egg Prices Have Dropped Nearly $2 In Just 13 Days

(L) An employee sorts eggs at a chicken farm on February 28, 2025. The United States plans to import approximately 420 million eggs from Turkey this year. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) / (R) US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins speaks to the press outside the White House in Washington, DC, on February 14, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

3:23 PM – Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins told FOX Business on Tuesday that the average price of a dozen eggs has decreased by nearly $2, providing some “positive news” to patient consumers who have waited for the “record-high” egg prices to drop.

Specifically, she claimed that egg pricing has dropped $1.85 per carton.

“We believe that… the market has reacted to our plan that we rolled out on February 26th,” Rollins stated on the program “Mornings with Maria,” referencing a five-prong approach the Trump administration presented last month.

The plan’s components include “short-term” imports, deregulation, biosecurity investments, repopulating poultry, and funding vaccinations and therapeutic research, Rollins told “America’s Newsroom” co-host Dana Perino on Fox News.

“We’ve got a long way to go in combating the Avian bird flu. It’s not something that we can do overnight. It is a long-term effort,” she continued, on Tuesday.

However, with Easter quickly approaching, Rollins also recognized that the improvement could be only temporary and that holiday demand may cause already weary customers to experience “sticker shock” once more – the outlet continued.

“We’re moving into the highest price egg season without Avian bird flu, and that’s because Easter is right around the corner,” Rollins reiterated.

Nevertheless, she further emphasized that the administration is committed to resolving the issue as soon as possible.

“We are on it. We have a major plan… it’s got five different points, but the piece of good news is that the price of eggs seems to be coming down, and $1.85 per carton is not insignificant, but we’ve got a long way to go.”

Online users quickly chimed in to comment on Rollins’ remarks.

“I read the federal government was going to investigate egg prices. I’ll help them out. You slaughter over 2M chickens and that causes a shortage. In economics, shortages cause higher prices. Tell the Feds to save money, it’s just simple economics,” said one user referencing how the Department of Justice (DOJ) is in the early stages of investigating egg producers over soaring egg prices, as reported by ABC News. “’Biden is giving Trump the greatest economy ever’ — Libs January 19th Why is everything so expensive under Trump — Libs January 20th,” posted another user.

“Last week I paid $10 for a dozen eggs and this week $8 so I assume it’s getting better. Financially speaking, I’m not going to go nuts over something that varies by a few dollars.”

However, other social media users argued that the “price drop” hasn’t made waves to their local grocery store just yet.

“I certainly have not seen it drop in my area anywhere near $2 in price,” posted another X user.

Back in February, this year, a top industry official claimed that Turkey has started exporting some “15,000 tonnes of eggs” to the U.S., according to Reuters. 15,000 tonnes equates to 33,069,342 pounds. A preliminary agreement between the two countries agreed on “a total of 15,000 tonnes of eggs” being sent “to the U.S. by July.”

As grocery stores have restricted supply and restaurants have boosted prices for egg dishes, in addition to the prior culling of millions of laying hens, which were killed under an order from the Biden administration, who cited the bird flu — the “egg crisis” has continued to fuel critics of President Trump, accusing him of lying about his promise to lower everyday costs.

Meanwhile, Democrat lawmakers have accused companies of causing the soaring egg prices.

“To make food more affordable, you should look to the dominant food and grocery companies that have made record profits on the backs of working families who have had to pay higher prices,” Democrats wrote in a letter to President Donald Trump. “These companies often exploit crises like pandemics and avian flu outbreaks as an opportunity to raise prices beyond what is needed to cover rising costs.”

The White House’s official X account shared a congratulatory tweet on Tuesday—referencing the purported egg price drop.

