Education Dept. To Reduce Workforce By Almost 50%, But Will ‘Continue To Deliver On Statutory Programs Under Agency’s Purview’

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

3:04 PM – Wednesday, March 12, 2025

As the Trump administration moves forward with its intentions to greatly reduce the size of the agency, the Department of Education said on Tuesday that it is cutting its workforce by almost 50%.

However, the department noted that it “will continue to deliver on all statutory programs that fall under the agency’s purview, including formula funding, student loans, Pell Grants, funding for special needs students, and competitive grantmaking.”

“Today’s reduction in force reflects the Department of Education’s commitment to efficiency, accountability, and ensuring that resources are directed where they matter most: to students, parents, and teachers,” Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement. “I appreciate the work of the dedicated public servants and their contributions to the department. This is a significant step toward restoring the greatness of the United States education system.”

According to the department, impacted employees will receive full pay and benefits until June 9th, in addition to severance and retirement benefits while on leave beginning Friday, March 21st.

Reports have indicated that 1,300 employees are reportedly being laid off at the Education Department.

Among the layoffs are 259 workers who agreed to a postponed resignation plan offered by the Trump administration.

The announcement was made just hours after department employees were informed that all regional offices and department offices in Washington, D.C., would be closed on Wednesday “for security reasons.”

Less than 10% of the country’s public school funding comes from the department, with state and local taxes being the main source of funding.

On the “Fox and Friends” program on Tuesday morning, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) explained that the Department of Education has been “pushing down federal mandates, using taxpayer dollars in an inefficient manner, and enriching teachers’ unions,” with “regrettable” effects.

“This will serve students, parents, teachers, [and] administrators better, to have that down at the local level,” Johnson said.

Not long after her confirmation as secretary of education, McMahon sent out a memo titled “Our Department’s Final Mission.”

“This is our opportunity to perform one final, unforgettable public service to future generations of students. I hope you will join me in ensuring that when our final mission is complete, we will be able to say that we left American education freer, stronger, and with more hope for the future,” the memo states.

In the future, Congress must first approve the Department of Education’s complete dissolution if the administration’s plans to shut down the department are set in motion.

The effort would need 60 votes in the Senate. However, political analysts say it is unlikely that enough Democrats would join the GOP, even though Republicans currently enjoy majorities in both chambers.

