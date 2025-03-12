Reporter Asks Irish PM Thoughts On Rosie O’Donnell Moving To Ireland, Trump: You’re ‘Better Off’ Not Knowing Her

Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands as they speak to journalists ahead of meetings in the Oval Office at the White House on March 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Martin is visiting the United States for the Irish leader’s annual St. Patrick’s Day visit where he met with U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of a St. Patrick’s Day luncheon with Congressional leaders. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi and Sophia Flores

3:08 PM – Wednesday, March 12, 2025

President Donald Trump has responded to the news of Rosie O’Donnell’s move to Ireland following his presidential election victory.

On Wednesday, Trump was joined by Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin when he was asked about O’Donnell’s announcement.

A reporter joked with Martin, who was in Washington D.C. for Saint Patrick’s Day festivities, saying “Ireland is known for very happy, fun loving people. Why in the world would you let Rosie O’Donnell move to Ireland? I think she is going to lower your happiness level.”

Trump went on to ask Martin if he knew who O’Donnell was.

“Did you know you have Rosie O’Donnell? Do you know who she is?” Trump asked, to which Martin shook his head no.

“You’re better off not knowing,” Trump said while chuckling.

The interaction comes after the comedian announced that she moved to Ireland, alluding to Trump winning the election as being the reason why she left the United States.

“It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I’m very grateful,” O’Donnell, 62, said in a TikTok video.

She then alluded to policies implemented by Trump, saying: “It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know.”

O’Donnell concluded her video with some “sound advice” for her fans.

“Protect your sanity is all I can say. Protect your sanity as much as you can, and try not to swim in the chaos if possible, but I know it’s nearly impossible when you’re there in the middle of it,” she told her followers.

“And I think about everyone every day and the United States of America. And I am hoping that we can turn things around, counting on you, all of you, to do what’s right. And I think deep down inside, we all know what that is.”

The feud between Trump and O’Donnell goes back years.

It all began in 2006, when Trump, the then owner of the Miss America pageant, decided not to take the crown of the reigning Miss USA, Tara Conner, after she was accused of excessive drinking and drug-use. Instead, Trump gave Conner a second chance and supported her though her rehab journey.

“I’ve always been a believer in second chances,” Trump said during a 2006 press conference, citing his brother’s death tied to alcoholism.

He helped the 21-year-old get her life back on track, not revoking her title and having her be a role model for individuals who went though the same thing.

Conner has since been 18-years sober. She currently serves as a Public Advocacy Consultant for Caron Treatment Centers, being an advocate for those whose lives have been negatively impacted by addiction.

O’Donnell was disgusted with Trump’s decision, claiming that Conner should not be given a second chance and should be held accountable for her actions. She went on her show, “The View,” and slammed the future president by bringing up his past marriages, bankruptcy allegations, and referred to Trump as a “snake-oil salesman.”

After Trump heard O’Donnell’s comments on the matter, he fired back, calling her “a woman out of control.”

In an exclusive interview with People Magazine in 2006, Trump said, “You can’t make false statements. Rosie will rue the words she said. I’ll most likely sue her for making those false statements – and it’ll be fun. Rosie’s a loser. A real loser. I look forward to taking lots of money from my nice fat little Rosie.”

Since then, Trump and O’Donnell have engaged in numerous heated exchanges across various platforms, including in online posts, interviews and political debates.

In 2015, during the Republican primary debate, when asked about past derogatory remarks her made toward women, Trump responded, “only Rosie O’Donnell.”

Most recently, in December, O’Donnell bashed Time Magazine after they named the president man of the year for 2024.

“Man of the year, Donald Trump. Well, f**k you Time Magazine. F**k you, seriously,” O’Donnell said. “How about the most dangerous man of the year? How about the most criminal man of the year? How about the worst president we’ve ever had… of the year.”

Other celebrities that have moved away following the election win of the 47th president include disgraced television host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife actress Portia de Rossi, as well as actress Eva Longoria.

