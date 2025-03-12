Golfer Phil Mickelson: We Owe Elon Musk A ‘Huge Debt Of Gratitude’

Phil Mickelson of Hyflyers GC celebrates the birdie on the 4th hole on day three of LIV Golf Hong Kong at The Hong Kong Golf Club on March 09, 2025 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:23 PM – Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Golfer Phil Mickelson declared that Americans “all owe [Elon Musk] a huge debt of gratitude” for helping the United States “become fiscally responsible.”

Mickelson has won 45 events on the PGA Tour, including six major championships. Three Masters titles, two PGA Championships, and one Open Championship.

On Tuesday, Mickelson took to social media to assert that Americans should recognize and appreciate Musk’s contributions to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), emphasizing that Musk’s efforts have been significantly undervalued thus far.

“It’s incredibly kind and generous of Elon Musk to help America become fiscally responsible. We all owe him a huge debt of gratitude,” he posted. “Nicola Tesla was unappreciated while he was alive despite his numerous contributions to humanity. I hope Elon is shown the appreciation he deserves in his lifetime.”

Mickelson made the statement while responding to a X post, in which Musk stated that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) savings “at this point exceed $4 billion per day.”

“I’m just here trying to make the government more efficient. Eliminate waste and fraud, and so far we are making good progress, actually. Our savings so far exceed $4 billion a day,” Musk told host Larry Kudlow.

Musk went on to respond to Mickelson with a simple “thank you.”

