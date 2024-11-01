Headline: U.S. Jobs Report Falls Short of Expectations, Raising Economic Concerns

OAN’s Alicia Summers
6:02 PM – Friday, November 1, 2024
The latest jobs report reveals a disappointing addition of only 12,000 jobs this month, sharply down from revised figures of 223,000 last month, with economists attributing the decline to the ongoing Boeing strike and recent hurricanes. Expectations had been set for 100,000 new jobs, marking a staggering 90% shortfall that raises alarms about the labor market’s health. Wealth advisor Eddy Gifford highlights that while job growth has primarily occurred in sectors like education, healthcare, and hospitality, the absence of robust expansion in business services and manufacturing—now at their lowest levels since 2013—suggests deeper issues within the economy that could pose significant challenges for the incoming administration. One America’s Alicia Summers has more.