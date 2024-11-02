‘Fraudulent’ Voter Forms In Pennsylvania, Several Linked to Arizona Councilman’s Company

A voter uses a ballot drop box at the Bucks County Administration building voting on demand and ballot drop center in Doylestown, Pennsylvania on October 31, 2024. (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:00 AM – Saturday, November 2, 2024

An investigation has been launched in Pennsylvania after about 30 voter registration applications and mail-in ballot applications were identified as “fraudulent.”

A Pennsylvania prosecutor is looking into the voter registrations and mail-in ballot applications that were flagged, which included several that officials linked to an Arizona-based group working in the county.

Monroe County District Attorney Mike Mancuso said in a statement that the registration forms were discovered by county board of elections officials, who separated them and referred the case for further investigation.

Mancuso stated that some of the flagged forms had been submitted by “Field and Media Corps,” an Arizona-based organization working in Lancaster County.

“The broader investigation continues with reference to Fieldcorp’s involvement,” he said.

He continued by urging residents to remain calm and stated that his office “is in regular contact and working with investigators from the Attorney General’s Office as well as others.”

“A further update will be made in the next day or so,” he said.

Lancaster County election officials reported receiving two separate batches of voter registration forms that appeared to be fraudulent or incomplete earlier this month.

Officials said the 2,500 forms marked as suspicious contained false names, duplicated handwriting, or unverifiable or incorrect identifying information.

The problems prompted county election officials to notify both the Pennsylvania Department of State and the state attorney general’s office, who then launched a criminal investigation.

The applications were reportedly not limited to a single party and were collected at various locations throughout the county.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry reassured voters in the state that her office has been working with respective counties on the apparent attempts to submit fraudulent ballots and is investigating any organizations that may be involved.

“While we will not be divulging sensitive information about these investigations, we want to clarify that the investigations regard voter registration forms, not ballots,” Henry said. “These attempts have been thwarted by the safeguards in place in Pennsylvania. We are working every day with our partners to ensure a fair, free, and safe election.”

“The investigations are ongoing, and offenders who perpetrated acts of fraud will be held accountable under the law,” she added.

