Recently Uncovered Letter Showcases Walz Bragging About Minnesota Hosting ‘Numerous Senior Chinese Leaders’

Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a get-out-the-vote rally on October 22, 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin polls open today for in-person early voting. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:48 PM – Friday, November 1, 2024

A letter recently uncovered showcased Minnesota Governor and Democrat Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz bragging about Minnesota’s connection to several top Chinese leaders.

The 2021 letter, discovered by Fox News Digital, was originally posted by the Minnesota International Chinese School.

“Minnesota has a longstanding relationship with the people of China,” Walz (D-Minn.) wrote. “The state has promoted Minnesota’s connections with China and has hosted numerous senior Chinese leaders for decades. Thousands of Minnesotans claim ancestral connections to China, which has helped foster numerous ties between Minnesota and China.”

“These ties are rapidly expanding through the growth of education, trade, and investment opportunities between our two peoples,” Walz added.

The Minnesota governor has decades-long ties to China, as he briefly worked in the country as an English and American history teacher in 1989.

Walz has also faced criticism for a meeting he took with Zhao Jian, the Consul General of China in Chicago, discussing “China-U.S. relations and sub-national cooperation,” according to the House Oversight Committee.

Although the exact specifics of the meeting are unknown, the Chinese consulate that Walz met with played “an active role” within “foreign influence operations” to the benefit of the Chinese Communist Party, according to a 2022 report from the Director of National Intelligence.

Additionally, Walz defended Chinese communism back in 1991 while teaching, arguing that the system “means that everyone is the same, and everyone shares.”

“The doctor and the construction worker make the same,” Walz added. “The Chinese government and the place they work for provide housing and 14 kg or about 30 pounds of rice per month. They get food and housing.”

A Department of Homeland Security official warned that Walz being picked as the vice presidential candidate on the Democrat ticket could potentially provide Beijing with a “target,” attempting to influence U.S. foreign policy, according to Fox News Digital.

“You have no idea how this feeds into what PRC (People’s Republic of China) has been doing here with him and local gov,” stated the unnamed official. “It’s seriously a line of the intel. Target someone who is perceived they can get to DC.”

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer also wrote a letter to Mayorkas on Tuesday regarding the concerns of Department of Homeland Security officials, prompting the Committee to “[release] the above message as an example of communications within DHS’s possession in which DHS officials express concern about the CCP targeting politicians and their influence operations at the state and local levels – and specifically, concerns about the CCP’s influence operations as they related to Governor Walz.”

