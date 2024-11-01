House Judiciary CMTE Launches Probe Into Censorship Of Conservative Speech On Google Platforms

Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) listens during a House Judiciary Committee mark up hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on June 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

5:12 PM – Friday, November 1, 2024

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan sent a letter to the CEO of Google demanding answers over the apparent censorship of conservative speech.



Jordan’s (R-Ohio) letter was sent on Wednesday. It asks why certain videos, such as Joe Rogan’s interview with 45th President Donald Trump, do not receive the same promotion as other political content.



The New York Times and The Washington Post both published anti-conservative articles on Thursday, asserting that conservative political podcast hosts or personalities disseminate election disinformation.



These pieces target major political voices, like Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro.

Jordan says Americans deserve access to political speech.



He is demanding a committee briefing from Google over this apparent double standard no later than November 13th.

