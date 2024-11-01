Trump Brings Family Of Slain Marine Vet On Stage To Honor Their Son Killed By The Cartel

The family of Nicholas Douglas Quets speaks while former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (3rd L) holds a photo of him, during a campaign rally at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada, October 31, 2024. Quets, a retired US Marine from Tucson, Arizona, was shot and killed in Northern Mexico on October 19. (Photo by IAN MAULE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:44 PM – Friday, November 1, 2024

The family of a marine veteran who was recently murdered by the cartel, joined 45th President Donald Trump on stage at a Nevada rally on Thursday.

The former president reached out to the Quets family soon after he learned about their devastating story.

Warren Douglas Quets, a retired Army Lt. Col. and father of the slain marine veteran, spoke at the Trump rally in Henderson, Las Vegas, informing the crowd that he was “completely apolitical,” until former President Trump reached out just days after the murder.

“I really wasn’t planning on being here,” stated Warren Douglas Quets. “Two weeks ago, I was a completely apolitical actor. Anybody outside my own home wouldn’t have known who I would have voted for. Today. The situation changed for me two weeks ago.”

“So when you wonder about where America really is and what the stories are, you don’t have to wonder anymore. The man next to me and his vice presidential nominee, a current seated senator, both met with me within 36 hours of asking, and both took up the cause,” Quotes added.

31-year-old Nicholas Douglas Quets was traveling along the Caborca-Alter Highway in Mexico on October 19th, just 30 miles away from the U.S.-Mexico border, when he was gunned down after passing a cartel checkpoint.

Meanwhile, Warren Quets revealed that the Biden-Harris administration has not reached out since their son’s murder.

“In my family’s greatest hour of need for an entity, for a strong government and a strong, strong enterprise, that the United States government is, the only people in an elected capacity or a position seeking authority to run that institution came back to me and expressed concern and made commitments to me [on] how we’ll make it better … were Senator Vance and President Trump. That’s 100% fact,” Quets added.

“This was the wrong Marine. This was the wrong family,” he continued. “This story will not go away. It won’t go away next week after the U.S. elections. This story is going to push and push and push.”

Mexican authorities reportedly made arrests relating to the murder. However, Quets added that he is relying on the FBI to launch its own investigation and for the murderers who killed his son to be extradited to the U.S.

“What I want is a sponsorship of a couple things,” Quets went on. “One is to change to US code so that if people committed crimes against US persons, especially murder, they are brought back here to face our justice. Number two is legislation that is enacted that takes us someplace closer to a plan in Mexico that’ll institute not only military capability, but also institution building.”

Quets stated that he fully trusts Trump to “keep” his promise to enact justice for his son if elected.

“I’ll tell you. We’ll take care of it. We’re going to take care of it. We’re going to get that guy. We’re going to get him. We’re going to get him,” Trump stated during the rally, referencing the cartel members responsible for the murder. “They know who he is. Can you believe it? They know who he is. Nothing’s done. Mexico is going to give them to us. Mexico is going to give them to us. They have to. They have to. It’s going to be real easy. When I’m president, we’re going to put the drug smugglers and human traffickers. We’re going to put them right out of business. They’re killing hundreds of thousands of people in our country.”

