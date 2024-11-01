OAN to Feature Extensive Live Election Night Coverage from Across the Nation

OAN is Positioning Staff in Washington DC, California and Florida to Deliver Extensive Election Night Results and Analysis

WASHINGTON D.C., November 2, 2024 – One America News Network (“OAN”) is proud to announce its extensive live election night coverage plans. Kicking off at 5 pm Eastern on Tuesday, November 5th, OAN’s primary election night coverage desk will feature anchors Mike Dinow, Stella Escobedo, and Alicia Summers. The trio of news veterans will keep viewers up to date on the latest results, providing analysis and commentary on how the Presidential, Senate, and House races are shaping up.

OAN’s D.C. Bureau Chief John Hines and Chanel Rion, host of Fine Point with Chanel Rion, will provide updates on the Congressional races from OAN’s Washington, D.C. news bureau. OAN’s National Political Correspondent Daniel Baldwin and Dan Ball, host of Real America with Dan Ball, will be positioned in West Palm Beach with former President Trump’s campaign for the evening watch party, providing updates and commentary on the presidential race. Featured guests will include U.S. Senators, U.S. Representatives, election newsmakers and pundits from across the nation.

According to Chris Schickedanz, OAN’s Election Night Manager, “OAN has been preparing for our election night coverage for several months. We’re excited to provide our viewers with a great night of election coverage in one of the most important elections in our lifetimes.”

OAN has subscribed to Reuters’ full election data package for the latest breaking elections results.

About One America News Network (“OAN”):

One America News Network (“OAN”), launched on July 4, 2013 to provide independent and credible U.S. and international news around the clock. OAN operates news bureaus in Washington, D.C., and California. In addition to its own bureaus, the network uses external newsgathering sources, including US Pool feeds, the Associated Press, and Reuters. OAN produces sixteen hours of live news every weekday plus three one-hour prime time weekday talk shows.

OAN and OAN Plus are available to tens of millions of households via cable, over-the-air broadcast, and streaming on leading providers across the nation and around the world. OAN also provides a 24/7 live streaming app branded “OAN Live” that is available on most leading streaming devices. For more information about One America News Network, please visit www.OANN.com.

Press Contact:

Ryan Critchley – Press Relations

Herring Networks, Inc.



