49ers’ Nick Bosa Could Face Discipline Over Post-Game Display Of MAGA Hat

Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers takes the field for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:00 PM – Friday, November 1, 2024

San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa may face repercussions from the National Football League (NFL) after making news during the post-game on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, as he crashed quarterback Brock Purdy’s interview on the field while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

The move could ultimately result in a fine from the NFL.

The NFL rule book states in Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8 what players are allowed to wear, and more importantly, what they are not allowed to when they get to the stadium on game day.

“Throughout the period on game day that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience (including in pregame warm-ups, in the bench area, and during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field), players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office,” the handbook states.

The rule breaks down that such things as “anniversaries or memorable events, or to honor or commemorate individuals” with helmet decals, jersey patches and arm bands are allowed as long as the league office is notified.

However, when it comes to political messaging, this rule is very clear.

“The League will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages, through helmet decals, arm bands, jersey patches, mouthpieces, or other items affixed to game uniforms or equipment, which relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaigns. Further, any such approved items must be modest in size, tasteful, non-commercial, and non-controversial; must not be worn for more than one football season.”

In his postgame press conference, Bosa was asked about the MAGA hat and his response was “not gonna talk too much about it, but I think it’s an important time.”

How much Bosa could get fined still remains in question.

Bosa was met with backlash for the trademark hat but others applauded Bosa, including Hall of Famer and former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher.

Urlacher commented under Bosa’s Instagram post, where the star lineman had a collage of photos that included the moment he showed his Trump support with the MAGA hat.

The 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 30-24 and will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next on November 10th.

