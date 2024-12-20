Consumer Sentiment Hits 5-Month High as Spending Rises – Here’s Why

OAN’s Alicia Summers
3:39 PM – Friday, December 20, 2024
Consumer sentiment has risen to 74, marking five consecutive months of improvement and reaching its highest level since April 2024. While it fell slightly short of the expected 74.2, the positive trend is clear. On the spending side, November’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index showed a 2.8% increase in prices compared to the previous month. David Stryzewski, CEO of Sound Planning Group, joins Alicia Summers to discuss the reasons behind the improvement in consumer sentiment.