Costco Is Switching From Pepsi To Coke In 2025

A big change is coming to the Costco food court.

According to multiple sources, Costco will be replacing Pepsi products in their soda fountains with Coca-Cola beverages starting in 2025.

“After over a decade, Costco is switching back from Pepsi to Coke products in their stores,” the Costco Insider Instagram account posted, adding that the change will see the introduction of Coke, Coke Zero, Diet Coke, as well as Sprite instead of Starry. Instagram user Ryan Quinlan, the creator of the popular account @butthatsmyopinion, claimed in a video that Costco is ending their partnership with Pepsi in the new year. People in the comments sections had mixed reactions, bringing up the important Pepsi vs. Coca-Cola debate.

The rumor was also mentioned on Reddit where a user said their “well-placed source” claimed the change will be coming soon.

“Good news for my fellow Costco-going [diet] coke enjoyers. My well-placed source said ‘early 2025,’” the post said.

Costco originally made the switch to Pepsi in 2013 as a cost-saving way to keep their hot dog and soda combo at $1.50.

In 2009, Costco and Coca-Cola had a standoff when the retailer pulled all Coke products for a month. The brand eventually lowered their prices, allowing for the switch back, the Reddit user said.

“Coke’s focus on machine quality and partnership with Costco are likely driving the change.”

However, this isn’t the only change Costco has made as the year comes to a close.

Earlier in December, a shopper saw a sign at their local store showing the changes being made into Costco muffins.

The bakery stopped the option of offering mix-and-match muffins as well as switched to smaller muffins.

Additionally, Costco plans to stop selling books at most of its U.S. stores at the beginning of the year.

In January, Costco will remove the store’s popular book section from the majority of its 600-plus stores.

