House Votes To Avert Govt Shutdown, Senate Set To Vote

The House of Representatives on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

3:45 PM – Friday, December 20, 2024

The House of Representatives has voted to pass a stopgap funding bill in its latest bid to avoid a government shutdown.

On Friday, the bill passed in the House in a 366-to-34 vote.

The bill will extend government funding into March.

It’ll send more than $100 million in relief to farmers and natural disaster victims, like those negatively affected by Hurricane Helene, which transpired in September.

However, the bill does not include a suspension of the debt limit, which President-elect Donald Trump has been advocating for.

The bill will now go to the Senate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

