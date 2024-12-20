Harris Abruptly Cancels Trip To Los Angeles Following Recent Report On Biden’s ‘Bad Health’

Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris boards her plane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on November 2, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:11 PM – Friday, December 20, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris abruptly cancelled her plans to travel to Los Angeles for the holidays, opting to stay in the U.S. Capitol, prompting concerns that President Joe Biden’s health could be declining at a rapid rate.

Prior to the cancellation, Harris was scheduled to arrive at the Los Angeles International Airport at 11:35 p.m. on Thursday, according to the White House itinerary.

Harris’s cancelled plans also comes after recent reports have claimed that Biden had cancelled his holiday plans in Delaware, opting to stay at the White House instead, fueling further speculation that he is struggling.

Additionally, adding fuel to the fire, the two top Democrats’ “suspicious” holiday cancellations follows the bombshell Wall Street Journal investigative report that detailed how weak and frail Biden has been throughout his entire presidential term.

The report described how Biden’s advisors and top officials occupied roles usually performed by the president, and how his aides were told to cancel meetings for the president on his so-called “bad days.”

Biden’s team also hired a professional voice coach to work with the president in order to strengthen his increasingly “elderly” sounding voice.

Meanwhile, Harris’s team provided no explanation for the last-minute cancellation, prompting social media users to speculate if the looming government shutdown following multiple continuous resolution bills being shot down was the cause, as it would look bad if she was on vacation while Congress remained in D.C. while attempting to work out a deal.

The first 1,547-page continuing resolution (CR) included significant excessive spending, though it was killed after DOGE leader Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump rallied against it, along with a slew of other GOP officials. Soon after, Congress members also attempted to pass another revised bill that was less than half the pages of the original bill.

However, 38 Republicans voted NO, with some arguing that they didn’t get a chance to read the revised bill, since it was released last second. Others who voted NO had complained that the revised bill would increase the debt by $5 trillion. Nevertheless, the backup effort, which came to a vote on Thursday night, failed after all but two Democrats voted against it, in addition to the 38 Republicans, leaving the House scrambling to avoid a government shutdown.

Meanwhile, lame duck President Biden has generally kept a low profile throughout the whole ordeal, with the White House issuing a vague statement. “President Biden supports the bipartisan agreement to keep the government open, help communities recovering from disasters, and lower costs,” it read.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has also threatened that a smooth transition of power would be disrupted if Republicans did not stop “threatening a shutdown,” solely blaming the GOP.

“The choice to allow a transition to move forward is in the hands of Republicans in Congress. You know, we can continue to have this smooth transition, smooth transition of power if they stop threatening a shutdown,” she stated.

