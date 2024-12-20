Trump Files An Amicus Brief In An Attempt To Stop Biden From Auctioning Off Border Wall Parts: ‘It’s Almost A Criminal Act’

This aerial picture taken on December 8, 2023 shows the US-Mexico border wall in Sasabe, Arizona. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:25 PM – Friday, December 20, 2024

On Friday, President-elect Donald Trump filed an amicus brief in an attempt to stop the Biden administration from auctioning off border-wall materials.

The amicus brief was filed in a Texas court. It demanded the immediate stoppage of “any ongoing sale of border-barrier materials” until a full investigation of the Biden administration’s management of the border wall is complete.

The Biden administration was previously caught auctioning off unfinished parts of the border wall stemming from the first Trump administration, selling them online for extremely cheap in an apparent attempt to sabotage the incoming Trump administration.

“The outgoing Biden Administration’s reported ‘fire sales’ of border-wall materials to private parties raise grave concerns about the legality of Defendants’ conduct and their compliance with this Court’s permanent injunction in this case,” the brief read. “The Court should order an immediate stop of all such sales and perform a searching examination of the Government’s conduct–by ordering formal discovery if necessary – to ensure compliance with the Constitution, the law, and the Court’s orders.”

Trump accused President Biden of intentionally sabotaging his efforts to secure the border, stating that Biden’s administration “is trying to sell it for five cents on the dollar knowing that we’re getting ready to put it up.”

“Accordingly, President Trump is deeply troubled by recent reports that officials in the Biden Administration have been selling off border-wall materials at rock-bottom prices, especially during this lame-duck period,” the brief continued.

“Any attempt by Biden officials to obstruct President Trump’s plan to build the Border Wall is unlawful, unconstitutional, and possibly criminal, as our brief argues,” stated Steven Cheung, a Trump spokesperson. “The Biden Administration has an egregious history of violating the law, especially in its catastrophic open-border policy, so the courts should review their actions here with particular skepticism.”

The brief also discussed Trump’s mandate to cut down on government waste and fraud, which pointed to an investigation ran by Senator Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.). It found that the Biden administration is recouping a measly 0.02% of money back from the initial purchases on the materials, supporting Trump’s theory of intentional sabotage.

Additionally, Trump’s brief argues that the Biden administration’s justification for selling the materials, based on a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act, is unlawful.

Meanwhile, an unnamed Defense official attempted to explain the sale, claiming that the DOD has “no legal authority” to stop the resale.

“Through our reutilization, transfer and donation process, nearly 60% of those materials were transferred to authorized recipients, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the states of Texas and California,” stated the unnamed Defense official, according to Fox News. “The remaining 40% was sold to GovPlanet under a competitive sales contract process beginning in June 2024. The material currently being sold through GovPlanet online auctions no longer belongs to the U.S. Government, and DOD has no legal authority to recall the material or stop further resale of material it no longer owns.”

Despite the official’s assertion, Trump and Republicans are still expressing their outrage, calling for the auctioning to end.

“What they’re doing is really an act, it’s almost a criminal act,” stated Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. “They know we’re going to use it, and if we don’t have it, we’re going to have to rebuild it. And it’ll cost double what it cost years ago, and that’s hundreds of millions of dollars because you’re talking about a lot of, a lot of wall.”

“President Trump has an overwhelming mandate from the American people to build the wall and I will do everything in my power to prevent any acts of sabotage by the outgoing administration,” he added.

