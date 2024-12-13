Biden Slammed For Auctioning Border Wall Materials, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Vows To Purchase Them For Trump

The sun sets behind a gap along the border wall at the Morelos Dam between the US and Mexico in Yuma, Arizona on May 31, 2022. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:14 PM – Friday, December 13, 2024

The Biden administration has reportedly been auctioning off border wall materials ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, sparking backlash from lawmakers accusing President Joe Biden of purposely sabotaging the incoming administration.

Advertisement

The report, first emerging from The Daily Wire, was corroborated by anonymous Border Patrol agents who reached out. They spoke out against Biden’s sale of the border wall panels, which are being moved away from sections of the southern border.

“They are taking it from three stations: Nogales, Tucson, and Three Points,” the anonymous agent stated, adding that he estimates roughly half a mile of the unused border wall is being moved per day.

“The goal is to move all of it off the border before Christmas,” he continued.

“When Trump comes back, and he wants to start the border wall all over again, the whole entire funding fight is gonna happen again,” he stated. “That’s their play. He’s gonna have to fight for this sh** again.”

The materials, which Biden chose not to use following Trump’s first term, are reportedly being hauled off to Arizona by DP Trucking, LLC, a government contractor.

“They just started taking all the wall that was not used, which is still totally good and usable, and they started taking it northbound,” he agent stated. “They’re pulling it all off the border.”

The wall materials are then auctioned off online through “GovPlanet,” an online auction house specializing in military surplus, where bidding for the materials begins at $5.

Republican lawmakers have estimated that around $300 million in taxpayer funds going towards the wall have been wasted and left to rust following Biden’s decision to discontinue construction on the border wall.

Meanwhile, Trump has vowed to continue where he left off in his last administration, as fortifying the southern border played a key role in Trump’s re-election efforts.

“The Biden Administration is well aware they shouldn’t have reversed the construction of the border wall,” stated Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.).

“If it’s true, they’re purposefully hamstringing an incoming president, it wouldn’t be shocking. Why would they want to see President Trump succeed with policies they aggressively sabotaged,” he continued.

“The American people gave President Trump a mandate in November, which included the fulfillment of his plans to secure the border,” Crane added. “Any last-ditch attempt to obstruct this mandate by the Biden Administration would be a direct affront to the will of the people.”

Additionally, Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick (D-Texas) has vowed to purchase the auctioned border wall materials from the Biden Administration in order to donate them back to the incoming Trump administration.

“I will bid on all of that wall and we will buy it in Texas, and we will give it to Donald Trump,” he stated. “I’ve got a billion dollars in my pocket to do it.”

Patrick’s comments came during an interview on Fox News, where he was asked what he thought about Biden auctioning the wall off.

“It tells you they’re despicable. They’re despicable on what they’re doing to the American people, and the American people obviously aren’t gonna tolerate it, that’s why they were thrown out… We’ve been trying to buy this wall from them for four years and they wouldn’t sell it to us,” he added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!