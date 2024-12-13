Prince Andrew’s ‘Business Advisor’ Banned From UK Amid Allegations Of Being A Chinese Spy

Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves the funeral service of Patricia Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma at St Paul’s Church in Knightsbridge on June 27, 2017 in London, England. (Photo Mark Richards – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:54 PM – Friday, December 13, 2024

According to surfacing reports, British authorities believe that one of Prince Andrew’s business advisers is a spy for China.

Due to the accusations, the former employee of the disgraced Duke of York—whose name has not been identified and is only referred to as “H6” and a “close confidant”—has now been prohibited from entering the United Kingdom.

A special immigration probe had been initiated.

British officials believe that the 50-year-old man was a member of the Chinese Communist Party and had worked covertly for the United Front Work Department of the party.

The unidentified man’s appeal, which was unsuccessful, was in relation the UK government’s decision to ban him from the UK. It went into effect back in March 2023.

It is unclear why the information had not reached the British media until now.

In 2020, the now-disgraced Prince, who was close with the now-deceased pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, had previously welcomed his former business adviser to his birthday celebration, though it’s unknown how he and Andrew, 64, first met.

According to the source, the now-banned advisor had allegedly warned Andrew during the party that he couldn’t represent him in negotiations with possible Chinese investors. He was also invited to the royals’ Windsor residence.

The judge stated that former Home Secretary Suella Braverman was “entitled to conclude that [H6] represented a risk to the national security of the United Kingdom,” according to the published verdict.

Braverman was also “entitled to conclude that his exclusion was justified and proportionate,” according to the court documents.

The Times of London outlet reported that British officials have labeled the unnamed man’s access to the royal family to be a “serious breach of national security.”

The BBC also reported that one of Andrew’s other advisers wrote to “H6” in a letter, which was discovered on one of his electronic deviceS. It read: “You [suspected spy] sit at the very top of a tree that many, many people would like to be on, aside from [the prince’s] closest internal confidants.”

A briefing sheet that outlined the “main talking points” for a call that the individual was scheduled to have with Andrew was one of the other items discovered by authorities.

