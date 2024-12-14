Trump Says He Will Seek To Eliminate ‘Very Costly’ Daylight Saving Time

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump pauses before speaking during a campaign rally at the Mosack Group warehouse on September 25, 2024 in Mint Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:08 AM – Saturday, December 14, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has stated he will seek to get rid of daylight saving time when he takes office.

On Friday, Trump posted on Truth Social that the Republican party will seek to eliminate daylight savings time.

“The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t! Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation,” he wrote.

Trump’s top advisers, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who are appointed to lead the newly established Department of Government Efficiency, have suggested the possibility of eliminating time changes.

“Looks like the people want to abolish the annoying time changes!” Musk wrote on X last month.

Ramaswamy then responded to him, saying, “It’s inefficient & easy to change.”

Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) reintroduced the proposal in 2023 after it previously stalled in the House.

The 2022 version of the bill had bipartisan support, with co-sponsorship from Senators James Lankford (R-Okla.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.).

