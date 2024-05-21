Beyond The Deception With Craig Huey

OAN’s Alicia Summers

2:22 PM – Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Craig Huey calls out some of the important stories the mainstream media under-reported or misrepresented.

The thing is, if both sides don’t get a fair shot to respond—no matter how evil the media thinks the other perspective is—then there is no dialectic, which turns journalism into activism.

And you don’t get to learn about some important stories and viewpoints.

Joining OAN’s Alicia Summers for the news you probably did not get to see recently, is Craig Huey, author of “The Christian Voter: How to Vote For, Not Against, Your Values to Transform Culture and Politics” and “The Great Deception: 10 Shocking Dangers and the Blueprint for Rescuing the American Dream.”

