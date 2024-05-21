Poll: 71 Percent Want RFK Jr., Third Party Candidates In Upcoming Presidential Debates

(Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

3:15 PM – Tuesday, May 21, 2024

A new poll suggests that seven in 10 voters want to see an appearance from third-party and Independent candidates in the 2024 presidential debates this cycle.

Advertisement

The two debates will be airing on CNN (June 27th) and ABC (September 10th).

The newly released poll revealed that 71 percent of poll-takers think that the upcoming debates should include candidates from outside the two major political parties, in addition to Trump and Biden.

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has also voiced a desire to debate alongside both major party candidates.

“Americans always want to hear it all and test their candidates. Voters want to see debates and would welcome Kennedy to the debate as well,” said Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll.

The most recent poll came out after Kennedy claimed that Trump and Biden are “colluding to lock America into a head-to-head match-up.”

Seventy-three percent in the poll said that Trump and Biden should stick to having three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates, rather than negotiating their own terms.

Additionally, almost two-thirds of respondents said that they think the debates will provide “valuable information” to voters regarding who to choose as their 2024 presidential pick. On the flip side, 37 percent said that they already know which candidate they’re choosing and the debates are unlikely to change their mind.

Fifty-four percent of respondents also believe that microphones at the debate should automatically be cut off when a speaker goes over their allotted time.

In 2020, the commission enforced new rules regarding presidential debates that give each speaker two minutes of uninterrupted time at the beginning of each debate segment.

In addition, half of voters who identify as Independents claim that their 2024 presidential pick is still undecided, which could be the determining factor in the 2024 presidential election.

The survey was conducted from May 15th-16th among 1,660 registered voters by The Harris Poll and HarrisX.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!