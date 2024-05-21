Biden: I Was Vice President During COVID Pandemic

President Joe Biden met with attendees following remarks at the Westwood Park YMCA on May 21, 2024 in Nashua, New Hampshire. (Photo by John Tully/Getty Images)

OAN’s Jericho Dancel

2:07 PM – Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Joe Biden has bizarrely claimed that he was vice president during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking at a campaign event over the weekend, Biden suggested he was still vice president in 2020, despite finishing his time with former President Barack Obama back in 2017.

The 81-year old added that Obama deployed him to the city of Detroit, Michigan to “fix things.”

“When I was vice president, things were kind of bad during the pandemic,” Biden said near the beginning of his remarks. “And, what happened was Barack said to me: ‘Go to Detroit – help fix it.’”

Meantime, the White House went on damage control saying that Biden was referring to the Great Recession instead of to the COVID-19 pandemic.

