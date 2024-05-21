Biden: I Was Vice President During COVID Pandemic

OAN’s Jericho Dancel
2:07 PM – Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Joe Biden has bizarrely claimed that he was vice president during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While speaking at a campaign event over the weekend, Biden suggested he was still vice president in 2020, despite finishing his time with former President Barack Obama back in 2017.
The 81-year old added that Obama deployed him to the city of Detroit, Michigan to “fix things.”
“When I was vice president, things were kind of bad during the pandemic,” Biden said near the beginning of his remarks.
“And, what happened was Barack said to me: ‘Go to Detroit – help fix it.’”
Meantime, the White House went on damage control saying that Biden was referring to the Great Recession instead of to the COVID-19 pandemic.
