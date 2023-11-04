Multiple Children Shot, 11-Year-Old Dead In Cincinnati Mass Shooting

(Photo by ANDRI TAMBUNAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:50 PM – Saturday, November 4, 2023

An 11-year-old child was killed and five others were injured during a mass shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio.

According to Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge, a shooting that occurred on Friday night at around 9:20 p.m. ET has left an 11-year-old child dead and five others, including more children, injured.

Theetge continued to state that police received a 9-1-1 call and responded to the scene after getting ShotSpotter alerts in the city’s West End neighborhood.

Reports state that three victims were transported to Children’s Hospital Medical Center, including one who is being treated for life-threatening injuries, and two others have been taken to University Hospital.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation, according to Theetge.

“Homicide is here working the scene … so that we can gather every bit of evidence that we can gather to bring whoever’s responsible for this to justice,” Theetge said. “This is absolutely unacceptable in our city — unacceptable that on a Friday night, six people were shot in one incident.”

The Cincinnati Police Department will be holding a press conference on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with more details on the case.

The identity and ages of the rest of the victims have not yet been released.

Mayor Aftab Pureval (D-Ohio.) posted on X, the social media formerly known as Twitter, after the incident asking for prayers for the victims of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!