Rashida Tlaib Accuses Biden Of ‘Supporting Genocide’

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:48 PM – Saturday, November 4, 2023

Representative Rashida Tlaib released a video demanding President Joe Biden support a cease-fire to stop “the genocide of the Palestinian people.”

Tlaib (D-Mich.) posted the video on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Friday slamming Biden for his statement that the United States supports Israel and opposes a cease-fire, telling him that “the majority of the American people are not with you on this one. #CeasefireNow.”

“From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate. My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity,” she continued.

The tweet also contained video clips from Gaza and protests in the United States, as well as quotes from Biden, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Protest cries from Ohio were heard, shouting, “No peace on stolen land!” “Free! Free! Palestine!” says Illinois, and “From the river to the sea” says Michigan.

The video closed with Tlaib telling the camera, “We will remember in 2024,” before the words, “Joe Biden supported the genocide of the Palestinian people,” flashed on the screen, along with a demand that he immediately support a cease-fire “or don’t count on us in 2024.”

Tlaib faced backlash from Republican leaders, with some calling her “anti-Semitic.”

Last week, Tlaib faced a vote to censure her, which was led by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who said Tlaib participated in an attempted insurgency in a House office building by supporting Jewish demonstrators demanding a cease-fire.

The censure motion was defeated by a vote of 222-186.

