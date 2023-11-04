Man Arrested After Trying To Crash Through South Carolina Nuclear Plant

B| Photo shows Oconee Nuclear Station in Seneca, S.C. A driver tried to crash through the exit gates of a South Carolina nuclear plant Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 about an hour after security asked the same car to leave when it tried to enter, authorities said.(AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain, File) F| Oconee County Sheriff’s Office

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:38 PM – Saturday, November 4, 2023

An Arkansas man has been arrested after driving through a fence at a South Carolina nuclear power station and trying to hit a security officer with his car.

On Friday, Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 66-year-old Doyle Wayne Whisenhunt in connection with an incident at the Oconee Nuclear Station in South Carolina that occurred Thursday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, Whisenhunt was on the run for a few hours until he was taken into custody Friday after being found in an abandoned home in South Carolina’s Pickens County.

The arrest warrant claimed that Whisenhunt is suspected of accelerating his Toyota Camry toward a security guard on the station’s grounds “in an attempt to cause great bodily harm or death” on Thursday.

The Arkansas man also damaged gates and fencing outside the plant’s protected area from driving his car through a fence.

According to the sheriff’s office, Whisenhunt was not authorized to be on the site, however, authorities have not revealed any information about the motivation.

Whisenhunt is accused of attempted murder, malicious injury to personal property, and unauthorized entry into an enclosed space.

He is also facing a hit-and-run charge resulting from a car accident near the factory on the same day as he allegedly was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Rochester Highway and failed to remain on the scene.

