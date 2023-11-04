Assembly Member Wendy Carrillo Arrested On Suspicion Of Drunk Driving In L.A.

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

3:51 PM – Saturday, November 4, 2023

California Assembly Member Wendy Carrillo was taken into custody on suspicion of drunk driving after a car collision in Los Angeles.

Gavin Newsom-backed Carrillo (D-Calif.) , 43, was officially booked in the early morning hours on Saturday for driving under the influence and causing a traffic collision.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Captain Kelly Muniz reported that Carrillo had high blood-alcohol concentration that exceeded the state’s legal limit for driving.

Police reports indicate that she collided with several parked cars and the street curb. There were no reported injuries.

The accident happened shortly after midnight on Friday on Monterey Road in the vicinity of Montecito Heights, according to the LAPD. Police were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. PT to the 6200 block of Monterey Road in Northeast Los Angeles.

When police officers asked Carrillo what happened, she claimed to have “sneezed” and “lost track” of the vehicle.

Several videos captured the interaction between police and Carrillo, where officers conducted field sobriety tests.

A witness interviewed revealed that he was visiting friends in the area when his own vehicle was struck. He described the incident as a loud and significant impact, followed by the sound of screeching tires. Given the frequency of accidents in the area, they immediately recognized it as a car crash.

“Very loud, huge bang, and then heard like skidding,” he described. “There’s crashes that happen right here all the time, so we knew right away that it was for sure a car crash.”

Carrillo is currently running for a competitive Eastside seat on the Los Angeles City Council. She’s since released a statement to the public, apologizing for her actions.

“As a public servant, I am aware that I must adhere to a higher standard that demands personal accountability for my conduct and I accept responsibility for my actions. I sincerely apologize to my family, constituents, colleagues and staff for any actions of mine that have fallen short of that expectation. I intend to seek the necessary help and support. As I do so, I remain dedicated to my family, my constituents and the community that I grew-up in and am proud to represent,” Carrillo wrote.

