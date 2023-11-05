New Polling Reveals Trump’s Advantage Over Biden in Four Crucial Swing States

(Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

10:07 AM – Sunday, November 5, 2023

Former President Donald Trump maintains a lead over President Joe Biden in potential matchups among registered voters in four crucial swing states, as indicated by recent polling conducted by The New York Times and Siena College.

Advertisement

If the election took place today, it appears that Trump would win by a landslide, amassing over 300 electoral votes.

The 45th president possesses distinct advantages when voters peer into the future. Data suggests a greater number of voters believe their financial situation would improve if Trump were to win in 2024, and a higher percentage of voters believe that Trump is better equipped to prevent the United States from becoming embroiled in a war.

According to the polls’ hypothetical matchups, Trump holds 52% support compared to Biden’s 41% in Nevada, a state that Biden narrowly won in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump also outpaces Biden in Georgia, a state that played a significant role in his attempt to contest the previous presidential election, with a 49% to 43% advantage.

Additionally, Trump maintains a lead over Biden in Arizona, where he has 49% support, while the president sits at 44%. In Michigan, Trump holds a 5-point advantage, with 48% compared to Biden’s 43%.

The recent polling shows tighter results in two other pivotal swing states.

In Pennsylvania, a state that Trump claimed in 2016 but Biden won back in 2020, Trump holds 48% support, while Biden stands at 44%.

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, Biden leads with 47%, with Trump closely behind at 45%, which falls well within the survey’s margin of error.

With approximately a year left until the general election, these polls provide insight into the current state of the electorate, demonstrating widespread discontentment with the Biden administration.

Among registered voters in these six states, Trump is seen as having an advantage in handling the economy, immigration, national security, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict compared to Biden.

Every poll comes with a margin of sampling error ranging from 4.4 to 4.8 points, and it’s important to note that the direct one-on-one comparison is purely hypothetical, as primary voting is not scheduled to commence until the following year.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!