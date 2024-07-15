Zelensky: Ukraine Needs More F-16 Warplanes And 25 Patriot Air Defense Systems

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he speaks during his press-conference in Kyiv on July 15, 2024, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:33 PM – Monday, July 15, 2024

President Volodymyr Zelensky declared on Monday that Ukraine needs 25 Patriot air defense systems in order to defend its airspace and shield the entire nation from Russian missile attacks. He also requested that Western allies deploy even more F-16 airplanes as well.

At his first press conference following his return from a trip to the U.S., Zelensky demanded that, should Donald Trump win in November, he is prepared to collaborate with him.

Zelensky maintained, “I am not afraid” of that possibility, in regards to Trump winning re-election, and he added that he believes the majority of Republicans back Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, differing from the opinion of many left-wing commentators in the media who often try to connect the GOP with pro-Russian support.

Additionally, Zelensky wished Trump a quick recovery and claimed that he was “appalled” at the attempt on his life on Sunday.

Zelensky has demonstrated skill in convincing allies to offer ongoing and increasing assistance, even though he does not always get what he asks for immediately.

“A six-month delay in military assistance from the U.S., the biggest single contributor to Ukraine, meant that Kyiv’s forces “lost the initiative” on the front line,” Zelenskyy claimed, according to ABC News.

“If the delivery of weapons is increased, we will be able to stop (Russian forces) in the east, where they have the initiative,” he further stated, Reuters reported.

Zelensky withheld information regarding the number of Patriot systems that Ukraine currently has on hand, but he still claims it is significantly fewer than the 25 that he says his nation requires “given Russia’s ongoing attacks” on the national electricity grid.

In the upcoming months, Ukraine will receive dozens of air defense systems, including at least four of the highly advanced and costly Patriot systems, according to a pledge made last week by United States officials and other NATO members.

According to Zelensky, two waves of F-16 fighters guaranteed by Western nations are scheduled to arrive in Ukraine: the first this summer and the second before the year ends.



He noted that because the Russian air force is significantly stronger than Ukraine’s, the supplies they currently have will not be enough to turn the tide of the conflict. He warned that Ukraine could require even more warplanes in the future too, depending on how things play out.

