Head Of Biden Re-Election Campaign Says Trump Picked Vance Because He’s Ok With ‘Breaking the Law’

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:48 PM – Monday, July 15, 2024

The head of President Biden’s re-election campaign claimed on Monday that Senator J.D. Vance (R-Ohio.) was chosen by Donald Trump as his running mate because Vance is comfortable with “breaking the law.”

“Donald Trump picked J.D. Vance as his running mate because Vance will do what Mike Pence wouldn’t on January 6: bend over backwards to enable Trump and his extreme MAGA agenda, even if it means breaking the law and no matter the harm to the American people,” Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.

Moments after Trump revealed that he had chosen the senator as his running mate, Dillon unleashed an attack on Vance, accusing him of supporting restrictions on abortion and tax cuts for the wealthy.

“Vance has a reputation as one of the most far-right extremists in Washington, endorsing a January 6 rally member for Congress and calling Marjorie Taylor Greene, who trafficks in antisemitism and division, ‘a friend’,” Dillon concluded.

The statement comes a day after Biden called on Americans to “lower the temperature” after the former president was nearly assassinated.

“My fellow Americans, I want to speak to you tonight about the need for us to lower the temperature in our politics and to remember, while we may disagree, we are not enemies,” Biden said in his third primetime Oval Office speech since assuming the presidency.

