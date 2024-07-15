Trump Says RNC Speech Will Now Focus On Unity Following Assassination Attempt 

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:40 PM – Monday, July 15, 2024

Donald Trump stated that he has altered and edited his speech for the Republican National Convention (RNC) to now mostly focus on unity, rather than the flaws and poor policies of Democrat President Joe Biden.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Trump said that the speech he had prepared for the convention “was going to be a humdinger,” but the 2024 presidential GOP nominee will now focus on how the failed assassination attempt against him has altered his campaign messaging.

“Had this not happened, this would’ve been one of the most incredible speeches,” aimed mostly at the policies of President Biden, he added, according to the newspaper. “Honestly, it’s going to be a whole different speech now.”

“This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together. The speech will be a lot different, a lot different than it would’ve been two days ago,” he added.

Trump said that he has received calls from notable people of various backgrounds and political ideologies around the nation. Trump also mentioned that he was spared death when he looked away from the crowd to glance at a screen that displayed specific data and statistics he would utilize in his speech.

“That reality is just setting in,” Trump continued. “I rarely look away from the crowd. Had I not done that in that moment, well, we would not be talking today, would we?”

On Saturday, a disturbed 20-year-old man attempted to assassinate Trump at his Pennsylvania rally. Thomas Matthew Crooks, the person who shot Trump but only grazed his right ear, was killed seconds after by a Secret Service counter sniper. The former president luckily only suffered minor injuries as he was rushed to a hospital after the incident.

