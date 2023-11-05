Zelensky Says Israel-Hamas War Is ‘Taking Away Focus,’ Invites Trump To Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference with European Commission President following their talks in Kyiv on November 4, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. European Commission President arrived in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine’s accession to the EU with Ukrainian President. (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:58 PM – Sunday, November 5, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked the United States for more help to assist Ukraine’s army in combating Russia, and has invited former President Donald Trump to fly in to see the scope of the fight for himself.

Zelensky, who spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a conference in Kyiv on Saturday, said Russia wants the focus on Ukraine to be “weakened,” and that that the war in Israel and Hamas is “taking away the focus” from Russia’s full-scale invasion.

He predicted that if Washington does not step up its support, American soldiers could be drawn into a larger European confrontation with Russia.

“If Russia will kill all of us, they will attack Nato countries and you will send your sons and daughters [to fight],” Zelensky said.

In an interview on Sunday, Zelensky also invited the 45th president to visit Ukraine and see the fallout of the conflict initiated by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in February 2022. Trump has been previously claimed that if re-elected, he could end the war in 24 hours.

In response, the Ukrainian president invited him to visit the country and said that he cannot bring peace “because of Putin.”

“If he can come here, I will need … 24 minutes to explain to President Trump that he can’t manage this war,” Volodymyr Zelensky said. “He can’t bring peace because of Putin.”

President Joe Biden has urged the U.S. Congress to support a $106 billion supplemental spending measure, with the majority of the funds going to strengthen Ukraine’s defenses and the rest going to Israel, the Indo-Pacific, and border enforcement.

